WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration was accused in a lawsuit by six Republican-led states of overstepping its authority with a plan to forgive federal student loans.

Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina asked a federal judge on Thursday to immediately block the program before the administration starts the process of canceling loan balances in the coming weeks.



