The Gorge amphitheatre (copy)

The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. 

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old member of the U.S. Army with killing two women and injuring three other people during an electronic dance music festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

James M. Kelly faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival, according to Grant County Superior Court documents. He's being held without bail at the county jail.



