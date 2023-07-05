230620-newslocal-gorgeshooting 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman speaks to the media June 17 about the shooting in a campground outside of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre. 

 World file photo/Loren Benoit

GEORGE — A 26-year-old member of the U.S. Army accused of killing two women and injuring three other people during a festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all criminal charges.

James M. Kelly faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival, according to Grant County Superior Court documents. He's being held without bail at the county jail.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?