OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Inslee is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” according to his office, and he’ll continue to work and take meetings virtually.
It’s the governor’s second bout with COVID-19. He tested positive in May.
He is fully vaccinated, including booster shots in October 2021 and March and September of 2022, according to his office.
“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a statement. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”
Trudi Inslee, the first spouse, has tested negative.
No one else in the governor’s office has reported testing positive, said Inslee’s executive director of communications, Jaime Smith.
The governor’s office made about 26 notifications of exposure to office staff, people and groups who met with Inslee in his office and the organizers of events or meetings the governor attended, but the total number of people notified wasn’t available as of Wednesday afternoon.
“There were just a few external meetings the governor attended Monday and yesterday and the organizers were notified,” Smith said in an email to The Seattle Times.
