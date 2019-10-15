191017-newslocal-gracecitybuilding 01.jpg
Workers attach trusses to the new Grace City church chapel being built along Melody Lane in the upper Sunnyslope area of Wenatchee on Tuesday. Construction, according to the church's website, is expected to be finished next year on the 39,000 square feet of finished space at an estimated cost of $11.5 million. The church now has services at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

