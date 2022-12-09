WENATCHEE — The City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church have reached an agreement that helps pave the way for a new 12,000-square-foot building on its property in Sunnyslope.
The agreement relieves Grace City Church from a number of the additional conditions originally put in place by the Wenatchee hearing examiner, Andrew Kottkamp.
The church filed an appeal three months ago in Chelan County Superior Court.
Grace City objected to conditions that would require the church to staff a complaint line during construction, limit the operation of the facility to only Sunday service and have its conditional use permit viewed as an amendment of two previous permits in their appeal filed in court.
A conditional use permit allows landowners to use their land in a way that may not ordinarily be permitted under zoning regulations and requires approval from the city or county, along with certain conditions of approval that must be followed.
The conditional use permit does not take the place of a building permit, which is still required and entails another review process by the city.
The 10-acre property at 277 Melody Lane contains a main church building, a separate wedding chapel and a multi-purpose building. The new facility would be the fourth structure on the property.
The conditional use permit allows for a "children’s training space" on its campus that is meant to accommodate the children who attend during church service, according to the city's staff report.
Many of Grace City's requests in its original appeal filed in August have been granted.
The city of Wenatchee asked Kottkamp to reconsider many of his conditions for the permit only a couple days after the Aug. 3 decision.
The city did not believe it had the authority to require Grace City to comply with all environmental noise limits, according to the hearing examiner’s decision on a request for reconsideration.
In its complaint, Grace City asked for noise limits be removed because it is already required to comply with local, state and federal rules and regulations on noise limits.
The city also requested Kottkamp to reconsider an order that said the facility could only be used on Sunday and for morning church services. Kottkamp denied both requests.
The new agreement removed the requirement that the facility could only be used on Sundays. It can also be used during weddings, funerals and other religious or public gatherings.
The new facility, however, cannot be used as a daycare, according to the staff report. Operating a children's daycare has additional local and state regulations and requires a license to operate.
Kottkamp deleted an original condition that required the facility to have onsite parking, except for special events and required permission for offsite parking. He wrote in the decision that the former condition was an “error of law."
The hearing examiner's requirement, changes to the size or use of the facility needing an amendment, were also removed because the staff report already included the requirement.
Several findings of fact were removed from the hearing examiner's decision, including characterization of Pastor Kyle Strong's testimony at a July 26 public hearing. The decision said Strong, at the public hearing, stated the facility would only be used during regularly scheduled Sunday church services.
Strong said during the hearing the facility is needed "primarily… on Sunday mornings, but I don’t want to handicap ourselves if 15 years from now… our Thursday night services are bigger, but our priority is making more space on Sunday mornings because our existing kids space is not sufficient," according to an audio recording of the hearing.
The hearing examiner on Aug. 1 received a letter from the church stating it would want to use the facility at other times.
Grace City clarified its position, writing, "we would like to reiterate for the record that the proposed building will be utilized in conjunction with church services," according to the letter.
It argued that church services could take place on days besides Sundays and that the proposed use of this new facility is in line with its existing conditional use permit, according to the letter.
In his Aug. 3 decision, Kottkamp limited the use of the facility because he felt it would create a gray area that would be difficult to enforce.
That language in the hearing examiner’s decision was removed, per the recent agreement.
Any findings of fact making the latest conditional use permit an amendment to other permits were also removed, along with the associated conditions of approval.