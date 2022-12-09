Grace City Church expansion (copy)

Grace City Church is appealing several conditions of approval the city's hearing examiner put on its proposal to add a 12,000-square-foot "children's training space," depicted in blue, to its 10-acre complex on Melody Lane. 

WENATCHEE — The City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church have reached an agreement that helps pave the way for a new 12,000-square-foot building on its property in Sunnyslope.

andrewk.jpg (copy)

Andrew Kottkamp

Wenatchee hearing examiner

The agreement relieves Grace City Church from a number of the additional conditions originally put in place by the Wenatchee hearing examiner, Andrew Kottkamp.

Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

