GRAND COULEE — Maureen Horrobin, a 63-year-old Grand Coulee resident, died after the car she was driving rolled off of a rural road near Crown Point Vista Tuesday night.
A preliminary investigation shows that driving speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to a release by Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
County deputies, fire crews and ambulances all responded to the accident, which occurred at about 8:19 p.m., reported Caille. Officials found the driver dead at the scene of the crash.
Horrobin’s car crashed about 200 yards off of Pendell Road, a primitive road in rural Douglas County, reported Caille. Horrobin was the sole occupant in his car.