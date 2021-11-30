EPHRATA — Grant County commissioners on Nov. 23 approved new boundaries for commission districts to reflect population information from the federal 2020 census.
Under state law, the boundaries of the three commission districts must be reviewed, following the population count every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau, and readjusted, if needed.
The biggest change this year is in an area north of Warden. A portion of the area between Davis Road and Road 6 Southeast was moved from Commission District 2, represented by Rob Jones, to Commission District 1, represented by Danny Stone. Commission District 3, represented by Cindy Carter, remains the same.
Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund said Washington law requires commission districts to have about the same number of people, as far as is practical. In Grant County, that's about 30,000 people per district.
