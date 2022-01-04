MOSES LAKE — Grant County commissioners are looking for two county residents to fill open positions on the civil service commission.
Both are volunteer positions, according to a Monday press release from the commissioners, though volunteers may be reimbursed for expenses. Both positions will remain open until they're filled.
Both people appointed will finish out the terms of previous commission members. The first term expires in March 2023 and the second in December 2026.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered voters and residents of Grant County.
The civil service commission hears and determines appeals and complaints, administers civil service tests and conducts investigations and prepares reports on certain employees, among other duties, according to the press release.
The commission meets at least once per quarter or more often, if necessary.
Interested residents can find the application on the county website at wwrld.us/3JGEZ8B.
For information regarding specific duties, contact the county human resources office at 509-754-2011, ext. 4903.
