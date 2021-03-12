EPHRATA — The Grant County Courthouse and most other county offices were scheduled to reopen to the public April 5, prior to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Thursday announcement of moving the state to Phase 3 later this month.
Grant County commissioners and elected officials and county department supervisors met Monday to determine whether offices were ready to reopen.
Commissioner Cindy Carter said commissioners will meet in person in the conference room April 5. Access to the meetings also will be available online.
“I guess I’ll just ask, are the other department heads ready to come back?” Carter asked.
The answer from all participants was yes, with some questions.
Grant County Clerk Kim Allen said Superior Court opened to the public March 1. Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano said his office would reopen April 1.
Development Services Director Damien Hooper and New Hope Director Suzie Fode said they would be ready to reopen April 5 if that’s the directive. Fode said it’s been an advantage to have the flexibility to close when necessary and she hoped the commissioners would allow her to continue.
While the commissioners will meet in person, hearing room capacity will be limited to 12 people. Commissioner Danny Stone said some changes to the conference room may allow 25 attendees.
Hooper said there’s at least one development department hearing that will probably draw more people than that, and county planning commission hearings also will draw a crowd. He asked if there’s a plan when a crowd is anticipated.
Barb Vasquez, clerk to the commissioners, said county officials are required to set up an overflow room for meetings, with a video connection. A second option would require most participants to attend online.
Grant County District Court administrator Tifini Fairbanks said district court is open, but the resumption of jury trials has been postponed until May 10.
Sarah Macki Smith of Grant-Adams County Extension said employees have returned to the office. The extension office still is closed to the public, and because it’s administered by Washington State University, a reopening date will depend on the university’s decision. She said she didn’t know if the extension office would be able to open by April 5.