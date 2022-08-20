Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old Ephrata man who they said aroused suspicions for having guns outside the packed Gorge Amphitheatre near George.

Witnesses became alarmed when they saw the man, later identified as Jonathan R. Moody, inhale "an unknown substance or gas" from a balloon and then load two 9 mm pistols from the trunk of his car around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page. The man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in a holster, according to deputies. Moody then approached concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?