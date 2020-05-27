MOSES LAKE — After reviewing projected financial losses and health district reopening requirements, the Grant County Board of Commissioners has decided to cancel this summer's Grant County Fair.
Fair Director Jim McKiernan said the Grant County Health District noted that Washington would most likely not get to phase 4 of reopening until the end of summer. Phase 4, part of Governor Jay Inslee’s statewide reopening plan, would allow for gatherings of over 50 people and the reopening of concert venues.
The projected financial losses, if the fair opened, would rack up to about $150,000 due to cancelling the fair’s carnival and concerts, he said. Normally, they take in a large amount of revenue.
McKiernan said most of the people he talked to about the cancellation understood the decision, even if they did not agree with it.
“The community is tired of being told what they can and can’t do,” he said. “ ... Unfortunately we just added to their list of things they can’t do.”
McKiernan also noted in a press release that the fair, which usually takes place in mid-August, typically breaks even on costs, with potential for revenue to be slightly more than expenses.
Fairground staff will process reimbursements for carnival wristbands, vendor payments and fair camping, according to the release. Staff and the Livestock Committee are working on a plan for the showing and judging for youth who have purchased animals.
Parking and registration for camping will be delayed until a plan is made for the youth livestock judging and auction.