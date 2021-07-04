EPHRATA — A Grant County Jail inmate escaped Sunday evening, according to an alert from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Carlos Camarena, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, was last seen near the courthouse, which is on C Street Northwest in Ephrata, just before 6 p.m. He has a non-violent criminal history, the GCSO stated.
People who lived between First and 11th avenues were advised to go inside and await further instructions, but that was canceled at 6:30 p.m.
A K-9 tracked Camarena's scent, but Camarena got away.
If anyone sees him, they are advised to call 911.