EPHRATA — A request for proposals for site preparation for the new Grant County Jail is tentatively scheduled to be issued in December. A preliminary plan for the new facility is in the works and is still subject to change due to construction costs, among other factors.

"That's why it's important for us to get this general contractor on board," Grant County Central Services Director Tom Gaines said. "Because as we start to really detail all this stuff out, we'll start getting pricing. And we'll start to get a real idea of what our budget is going to look like, and then we'll know if we're overextended or not. We have a plan that we want to stick to."



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?