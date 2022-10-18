EPHRATA — Grant County PUD commissioners will consider a 3% overall rate increase for 2023, followed by a 2.5% increase in 2024 and a proposed 2% increase in 2025. That's the recommendation of the PUD's staff, presented to the commissioners at a budget hearing Oct. 11.

Utility district rates have remained unchanged since 2019.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?