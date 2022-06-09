SOAP LAKE — Contractors hired by the Grant County PUD will be testing power poles and performing preventive maintenance from Soap Lake north to the Grant County line. The work started June 6 and will continue through the end of 2022.
Alamon, an infrastructure maintenance company from Kalispell, Montana, has been hired to do the work, according to a PUD press release.
"The maintenance includes testing the poles to ensure they're structurally sound and applying treatments to prevent harmful decay," the press release said. "The process can involve excavating around the base of the pole."
Alamon trucks will have signs saying they're working for the PUD, the press release said.
___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
