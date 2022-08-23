Purchase Access

EPHRATA — Grant County PUD officials will continue to look at building a small nuclear reactor, called a small modular reactor, in conjunction with nuclear reactor engineering firm X-energy. Commissioners gave verbal approval to continuing the research at the regular meeting last week, though at least one expressed concern.

"I guess I have some reservations from the standpoint of the single focus on nuclear," Commissioner Larry Schaapman said.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

