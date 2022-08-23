EPHRATA — Grant County PUD officials will continue to look at building a small nuclear reactor, called a small modular reactor, in conjunction with nuclear reactor engineering firm X-energy. Commissioners gave verbal approval to continuing the research at the regular meeting last week, though at least one expressed concern.
"I guess I have some reservations from the standpoint of the single focus on nuclear," Commissioner Larry Schaapman said.
Commissioners also asked for information on other forms of power production and the costs, risks and benefits associated with them.
Chief Resource Officer Kevin Nordt said the group that's been studying the options for generating power from other sources recommended dropping the PUD's involvement in a second possible SMR project, and commissioners agreed.
Schaapman said he wanted more information about other power production sources such as solar and wind generation.
"I have asked about alternative resources and what those look like. I'm still having a hard time jumping that hurdle into buying into all this until I know what the other options look like," Schaapman said.
While he said he supports developing supplements to the district's two hydropower projects, he wants information on the relative benefits and risks of various alternatives.
"It seems like nuclear is kind of overshadowing this question, and we have to be on parallel paths, bringing the information so that we consider (options). I don't care how you slice it or dice it, we've been single-focused on nuclear. That's where our time and energy has gone — rightfully so — but I don't have any other answers yet," Schaapman said.
Commissioner Tom Flint said the district has to look at alternative sources of generation, whatever they are.
"I think that we have to understand that we're in a new world. We're going to live with renewables, and the challenge with renewables is that they're not a 24-7-365 resource. We're going to have to have other (sources of) generation to make that all work," Flint said.
Flint made his stance on a nuclear plant clear.
"I would be supportive of us moving on. It's no secret I've been a proponent of a small nuclear reactor," Flint said.
Nordt said the analysis will look at the feasibility of a small reactor, the costs, benefits and risks. Commissioner Judy Wilson said she was concerned about costs, and that she didn't want to commit the PUD to an expensive project at this point.
Nordt said the goal of the analysis will be to determine if the project will be of benefit to the PUD; if not, PUD officials need to know that. He estimated the analysis would be completed in early 2023.
"I would guess probably late February, somewhere in there. Which would keep us moving at a pretty aggressive pace," Nordt said.
