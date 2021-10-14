MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, making a new total of 185. This report is the second group of COVID-19 deaths reported this week.
One of the nine people who died was fully vaccinated, and eight had underlying health conditions, according to a health district news release. The deaths occurred sometime in September and October.
The nine deaths include:
A Quincy man in his 50s
Three men from Moses Lake — one in his 60s and two in their 70s.
Three women from Moses Lake — one in her 60s and two in their 70s.
A Soap Lake woman in her 70s.
A Mattawa man in his 80s.
Three deaths are still pending confirmation, according to the news release.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate. It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate, according to the news release.
