EPHRATA — The Grant County commissioners will take public comment at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 on proposed changes to the boundaries of county commission districts and voter precincts.
The boundaries of the three commission districts and voter precinct boundaries must be reviewed, and if necessary readjusted, every 10 years following results from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The hearing will be in the commission hearing room in the Grant County Courthouse at 35 C St. N.W. People also can access the meeting via videoconference.
Written comments can be mailed to Box 37, Ephrata, WA, 98823.
Washington law requires commission districts to represent about the same number of people, as far as it's practical, said Grant County Auditor Michelle Jaderlund in an earlier interview. In Grant County, that's about 30,000 people per district.
Most commission district boundaries remain about the same, with the exception of the area north of Warden.
A section of the area between Davis Road and Road 6 Southeast is in Commission District 2, represented by Rob Jones. That area will be moved to Commission District 1, represented by Danny Stone.
An online link for the hearing can be found on the Grant County homepage, grantcountywa.gov.
