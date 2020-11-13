MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases in two days and seven deaths.
The health district received notice of 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 38 on Thursday, according to a news release from the agency. In addition, it is reviewing seven additional deaths from COVID-19. The incidence rate is at 279 positive cases per 100,000 person population over a two week period as of Nov. 9, according to the health district’s website.
The state is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks and cases are supposed to continue to rise, Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in a press conference this week. People are advised to stay inside as much as possible and limit social interactions to five people outside their immediate household.