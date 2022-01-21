OLYMPIA — The idea of establishing a munitions manufacturing plant somewhere on or near the Colville Indian Reservation in Okanogan County is being put the test with help from a $50,000 grant from the state Community Economic Revitilization Board.
The project is one of four approved for funding in January by the board, a total investment of $5.1 million, including $4 million in low-interest loans and $1.1 million in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements, according to a press release from state Department of Commerce.
All the projects are intended to spur business growth and job creation.
The grant received by The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation would pay for the “Colville Tribes Munitions Manufacturing Feasibility Study.” The CERB funds were matched by $16,667 in local resources.
Other projects are in Franklin, Jefferson and Skamania counties, including:
$2,237,996 loan and a $736,999 grant to the Port of Pasco for the “Tri-Cities Airport Business Center Road/Taxiway Project.”
$1.7 million loan and a $300,000 grant to the Port of Skamania County for the “Cascades Business Park Building #1” project.
$50,000 grant to the Port of Port Townsend for the “Western Boat Yard Expansion Project.”
