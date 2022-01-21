NCW — The health districts in Grant and Okanogan counties have reported six COVID-19 deaths in January.
The five Grant County deaths, which bring the county's total to 231, were among women in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 90s with underlying health conditions who lived in Moses Lake and Ephrata. Three of the five deaths were among the unvaccinated.
Two more suspected COVID-19 deaths are still pending, according to the health district. The health district delays announcing COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate.
It does not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.
Okanogan County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19 death a week ago, bringing the county's total to 78. A woman in her 70s died sometime in January. Her vaccination status is unknown, according to the health district.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, 156 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
