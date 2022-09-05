Purchase Access

EPHRATA — Rising costs for the Grant County PUD may lead to customer rate increases for 2023. Utility district commissioners asked for more information on costs and budget impacts before making a decision.

"I'm trying to get my hands around this inflation thing," Commissioner Tom Flint said during an Aug. 23 meeting. "Obviously, we're being faced with it, and it's better to have a little cushion than no cushion based upon that. And I think people are understanding of it more so in today's economy than they may have been in the past."



