EPHRATA — Rising costs for the Grant County PUD may lead to customer rate increases for 2023. Utility district commissioners asked for more information on costs and budget impacts before making a decision.
"I'm trying to get my hands around this inflation thing," Commissioner Tom Flint said during an Aug. 23 meeting. "Obviously, we're being faced with it, and it's better to have a little cushion than no cushion based upon that. And I think people are understanding of it more so in today's economy than they may have been in the past."
Commissioners asked for an estimate of the budget impact of a 2% overall rate increase in 2023. Rates have remained unchanged since 2019.
The PUD calculates rates based, in part, on the actual cost of delivering electricity to customers. As a result, any rate increase for a particular class of customers, residences and irrigators being examples, might be more than 2%, or less, depending on the actual cost of electrical service.
Commissioner Larry Schaapman said PUD officials are updating the district's analysis of the costs to serve each rate class, and that too will play into a rate discussion.
Schaapman said a rate increase, if there is one, wouldn't go into effect until April 2023, per utility district policy.
Flint said he would prefer small and steady rate increases if they are necessary.
"From my perspective, it's always better to have consistent rate increases, rather than one or two big ones. To have smaller, predictable ones, and obviously the earlier you start that, the more you benefit district-wide," Flint said.
Chief Financial Officer Bonnie Overfield said the PUD had deferred some rate increases in the past, and that had an effect when a rate increase was approved.
"We had to put six and eight percent increases to get caught up," Overfield said.
Flint agreed that large increases were challenging.
"You don't want to do that," Flint said.
___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone