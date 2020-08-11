WENATCHEE — The Coalitions for Health Improvement and the North Central Accountable Community of Health is looking to fund projects that demonstrate innovation, collaboration and connection to local health needs in the region.
The health needs range from education, food security and health equity to housing, employment, child care services, suicide prevention and more.
The grant program is open to organizations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties, including community groups, nonprofits, social service providers neighborhood groups.
An informational webinar is set for 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Letters of intent are due by Sept. 4, with completed applications due Oct. 9.
The awards are expected to range from $500 to $150,000.
For details, visit ncach.org/chi-funding/.
Last year, eight finalists received funding for projects that included homeless youth outreach, a mobile food pantry, sensory storytime kit for children on the Autism spectrum, and a pilot transportation program for residents of the Oxford house community.
For information, call Sahara Suval at 886-6441.