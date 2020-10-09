EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee residents who need help paying rent and utilities are invited to apply for grant funds set aside for that purpose.
The grants will cover up to three months of rent and utilities for qualified applicants. One of the qualifications is income must be at or below 80% of the area’s median household income. For a family of four, that’s at or below $55,550. The maximum rental assistance is up to $800 per month.
The funds, which renters don't have pay back, are sent directly to the landlord or utility company on behalf of the applicant.
The city of East Wenatchee has earmarked $160,000 in CARES Act funds to help residents in need. The Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Stabilization Grant Program is being administered by the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee.
“We are targeting residents who live within the city limits first, but if their address is East Wenatchee, they should apply,” said Lori Barnett, the city’s community development director. “We want to make sure we spend down the funds and help as many folks as possible.”
The city signed a contract with the housing authority to administer the program in September and so far has received applications from nine households for a total of $7,100 in rent and utility payments. Some households applied for both types of assistance.
The hope, Barnett said, is to reach others in the city who need assistance.
The city received $411,000 in the first round of state CARES Act funds designed to help communities deal with the pandemic earlier this year. Of that, Barnett said:
- $160,000 was designated for small business grants administered by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
- $20,000 went to Mobile Meals of Wenatchee
- $8,000 went to the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce for personal protective equipment purchases.
The $160,000 for housing stabilization was designated earlier, but took some time to set up.
“We did not have a model for this type of activity,” Barnett said. “The housing authority contract was signed in September and I started the outreach efforts on Sept. 22.”
The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.
Information and application forms are available on the city's website, wwrld.us/3jXvgxe. For information call Chris or Tami at the housing authority, 663-7421. Completed applications can be mailed to chris@ccwha.com or faxed to 663-4761.