NCW — Douglas and Chelan counties have provided small business owners with close to $2 million in grants to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglas County provided about $1 million of its CARE Act funding, almost half of its $2.3 million in grants for small businesses, Douglas Commissioner Dan Sutton said. Chelan County similarly provided about $920,000, also through CARE Act funding. The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority agreed to handle the money and the grant process. People can find links to each county’s grants at https://wwrld.us/2ZMhPaL.
“We would appreciate the community knowing that Douglas County is proactive and involved,” Sutton said. “I mean, I think it’s important for the emotional well being of the community to know that there’s support out there that people care about their success.”
For Douglas County, businesses with fewer than 20 employees, who have existed for longer than six months, can apply for up to $10,000, Sutton said. The grants can be used for a wide variety of things from paying for personal protective equipment to paying utilities and leases.
Chelan County has similar requirements, but only up to $5,000 will be available, according to information from the Port Authority. The county may consider a grant of up to $10,000 for a compelling reason.