WENATCHEE — Local businesses or organizations with plans for a new festival or tourist-related program in 2022 have until Oct. 27 to apply for a grant to help fund the idea.
Chelan County has $280,000 in lodging taxes available to distribute this year for successful applicants. Lodging taxes are taxes levied on lodging businesses including hotels and short-term rentals, according to a Chelan County news release.
"Even if you’ve never applied for lodging tax dollars in the past, we are encouraging anyone and everyone who promotes tourism in Chelan County to apply,” said Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering, chairwoman of the advisory committee. “This is a new committee with members who are excited to review unique or creative ways to enhance tourism in our area.”
Applicants will need to show that they can increase tourism and convention activity in Chelan County, boost overnight stay or retail sales, and impact the county's economy, according to the news release.
The funds must be used for an activity, event or project in 2022.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Applicants will need to be available on Nov. 3 to make a 10-minute presentation to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
