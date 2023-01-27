US-NEWS-PELOSI-HUSBAND-ATTACK-GET

Police tape is seen in front of the home of former U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Francisco. Her husband Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. The speaker was not at home at the time of the attack. 

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — A graphic video showing the attack on the husband of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in October was released Friday by a San Francisco court.

David DePape is accused of breaking into the lawmaker’s San Francisco home in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing the 82-year-old’s skull and causing other serious injuries. DePape has pleaded not guilty.



