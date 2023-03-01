LARISSA, Greece — A Greek passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train late on Tuesday, throwing entire carriages off the tracks and killing at least 36 people in the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory.

Dozens were injured in the crash and the fire that followed. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise further as temperatures in one carriage rose to 2,372 Fahrenheit after it was engulfed in flames.



