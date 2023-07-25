FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. 

 Reuters file photo/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, Germany — Activist group Greenpeace said on Wednesday the European Central Bank has broken a pledge to join the fight against climate change and should take more steps to clean up its huge portfolio of bonds, such as ditching companies that pollute the most.

The ECB started steering its corporate bond purchases towards "greener" issuers last year, but that came to a virtual standstill this month as the bank, worried about runaway inflation, stopped its flagship debt-buying programme altogether.