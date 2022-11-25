WORLD-NEWS-ENV-CLIMATE-LAWSUIT-THUNBERG-GET

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to the crowd at the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, England, on June 25. 

 Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A group of children and young adults including Greta Thunberg have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Swedish state for failing to take adequate measures to stop climate change.

The lawsuit is part of an international wave of climate-related legal action, some of it targeting national governments.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.