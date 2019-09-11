NCW — Efforts to educate the public about the dangers of wildfires received close to $200,000 this month.
The state Department of Commerce awarded the $194,000 grant to The Wildlife Project and Cascadia Conversation Project, according to a news release from The Wildfire Project. The funding is spread over two years. The Wildfire Project was created in 2015 after a summit in Wenatchee and led to the production of the video, “The Era of Megafires,” said Sara Rolfs, The Wildfire Project coordinator.
“We traveled the nation giving live presentations to communities to kind of give them a rallying around point to learn about what is going on with all these fires and what you can do about it,” Rolfs said.
The organization will use the funding to expand its Kids in the Forest program into Okanogan and Kittitas counties, she said. The group works with schools to do presentations and take children out to the forest to talk about forest health.
“They get the 20-minute version of ‘The Era of Megafires’ in the classroom,” Rolfs said. “Then we, traditionally, take them up to Mission Ridge and they go for a hike so they can better understand the concepts about forest health, wildfires and ladder fuels.”
It will also use the funding to create training videos paired with a curriculum that will be available for other communities to create their own Kids in the Forest program, she said.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was part of the legislative push to provide the grant funding for wildfire education to the state Department of Commerce, according to the news release.