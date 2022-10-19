WASHINGTON, D.C. — A taxpayer group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to pause a Biden administration program to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers, days after the launch of online applications.

The group of taxpayers from Brown County, Wisconsin, want the Supreme Court prevent any loans from being forgiven while their challenge to the program case plays out in lower courts.



