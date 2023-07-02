SPOKANE — Children facing cancer can feel anxiety and isolation. That’s one reason why some summer camps are geared to them with emotional support, whether they have the disease or see it affecting a close relative.

The campers get a brief escape from illness with outdoor adventures and bond with other kids who have similar cancer stories. Art therapy can help them express feelings.



