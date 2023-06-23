US-NEWS-ENV-BIRD-LAWSUIT-DMT

A white-tailed ptarmigan moulting into winter plumage. 

SEATTLE — As climate change warms Washington's mountain ranges, environmentalists are suing the federal government to protect one snow-loving bird of the Cascades.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in federal court in Arizona on Thursday, demanding the agency provide Endangered Species Act protections for the Mount Rainier white-tailed ptarmigan, a beloved species that thrives in the fluffy snow and alpine meadows from southern British Columbia to Mount Adams.



___ ©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

