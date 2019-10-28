LEAVENWORTH — Skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and other snow-outdoor enthusiasts should get ready for the Outdoor Gear Repair Cafe.
The event connects people with broken or worn gear to people who know how to fix stuff, according to a Wenatchee River Institute news release.
The event will happen from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 14 at the Red Barn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. It is free with beer and wine available for purchase.
The event is being put on with support from the river institute and Leavenworth Waste Loop.