WENATCHEE — A group working to put more water in Icicle Creek for fish could reach some milestones within the next three years.
The Icicle Creek Workgroup has a list of projects it would like to start, including automating existing reservoirs, creating a pump station for an irrigation company and testing new fish tanks for the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, said Mike Kaputa, Chelan County Natural Resources director. Within the next three years the workgroup could add as much as 28 cubic feet per second (cfs) to the creek’s flows.
Each of the projects the group is working on, though, will have its own environmental review, Kaputa said. Some of the projects, particularly rebuilding Eightmile Lake Dam, could also face litigation.
The Icicle Creek Workgroup was organized in 2012 to resolve several lawsuits around water levels in Icicle Creek. The group’s goal is to increase Icicle Creek flows by 100 cubic feet per second during non-drought years and 60 during drought years.
Kaputa said projects that could happen in the next three years include:
- Replacing fish screens on Icicle Creek for diversions to the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District canal and the city of Leavenworth’s water supply. The project will need to be completed either before or shortly after the boulder field in Icicle Creek is removed. The boulder field is now acting as a natural fish barrier. The project may happen in 2020.
- Moving the Cascade Orchard Irrigation Companies diversion either to the end of Icicle Creek or to the Wenatchee River and pump water uphill to irrigators. The design should be completed by 2019 and then it will take two years to implement. It will provide about 12 cfs to Icicle Creek.
- Rebuilding Eightmile Dam, which was damaged in 1991 by a flood. The Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District is still trying to get a permit from the U.S. Forest Service to rebuild the dam. The irrigation district has an easement, but there is some confusion about whether it still requires a permit. Dam construction will likely occur sometime in 2020, if it isn’t stopped by litigation. It will provide a little more than 12 cfs.
- Testing automation on the reservoirs. The Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District controls seven reservoirs that have to be opened manually by hiking to them. Automation would allow them to open the reservoirs remotely using a radio signal and would help manage and conserve water. The irrigation district will start by testing one reservoir, probably by 2021, and add about 4 cfs to Icicle Creek.
- Building a pilot circular fish tank for raising salmon at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. It now uses rectangular raceways. The circular tanks create a whirlpool current the fish swim against, which makes the fish fitter. It also should be easier to clean as waste goes to the center of the whirlpool. Circular tanks use less water. They hope to start testing in 2020. If the pilot goes well and the hatchery starts using the circular tanks it will save 20 cfs. The pilot will be much more limited.
The group’s plans have been somewhat controversial and contested. Plans to rebuild the Eightmile Lake Dam in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness faced pushback from environmental groups, who threatened to sue if the height of the dam is increased or the lake enlarged.
The environmental groups are concerned because wilderness areas, like the Alpine Lakes, are protected under federal law and no mechanization is supposed to occur in them. They also don’t want any expansion of the human footprint within the wilderness area.
One of the organizations participating in the workgroup also asked to enter a dispute resolution with the group over the plans. The organization said the plan did not address long-term climate change impacts and options for further water conservation in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.