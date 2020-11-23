BRIDGEPORT — Over $16,000 has been raised to support farm workers and immigrants affected by the Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires in early September.
Donations were used to help farm workers who were forced to evacuate their work camp along with 20 families whose homes were lost or damaged in the Bridgeport area, according to an Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group news release.
Cleanup and permanent housing needs still must be addressed, according to Irene Morrow, a member of Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, in the news release.
Donations to the Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group can be made to: wwrld.us/recovery
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is also raising funds to support local immigrants struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made to their GoFundMe at: wwrld.us/donation.
Funds to support families affected by the fires were raised by several community organizations. Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is focused on supporting immigrant families in the area. Parque Padrinos is a neighborhood group focused around the Kiwanis Methow Park.
CAFÉ is a community education effort. The Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group is a community group composed of people with different professions to amplify the voices of immigrants and Latinos in North Central Washington.