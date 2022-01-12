SEATTLE — Staff shortages and the coronavirus continue to impact schools around the Puget Sound region. Because the situation is so fluid, many schools and districts are urging parents to check their schools' status each day.
On Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools said in a flurry of tweets that Franklin High School would remain remote until Tuesday and Lowell Elementary until Jan. 20.
Classes at Kimball Elementary were canceled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Neither in-person nor remote instruction would take place, the school said, citing "staffing and student attendance projections." The school said administrators are working with district officials to determine when it can reopen. An update on Thursday will be shared as soon as possible, the school said.
Bothell High School moved to remote learning on Thursday with in person classes paused until Monday, Jan. 24, according to the high school's webpage.
Lake Washington, Redmond and Juanita high schools in the Lake Washington School District transitioned to remote learning earlier this week.
The shortages are the result of COVID-related quarantines, general illnesses and other absences, the Lake Washington School District said on its website.
Eastlake High School moved to remote learning Wednesday.
Lynnwood High School will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday and return to in-person learning on Jan. 18, following the long holiday weekend, the Edmonds School District said Wednesday.
In a letter to Lynnwood High families, Principal Mike Piper said 15% of teachers and 30% of students were out due to illness
For more information, check your school or school district's website.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.