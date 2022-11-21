FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo

The GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, Aug. 10. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — GSK will stop selling its blood cancer drug Blenrep in the United States, it said on Tuesday, representing the latest in a series of setbacks for the British drugmaker’s oncology business.

The company had said this month that Blenrep failed the main goal of a key study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, stoking fears that regulatory approval could be rescinded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).