WENATCHEE — Before Nik Penny and a few fellow artists could wrap a downtown Wenatchee tree in seven and a half pounds of yarn he had to put seven and a half pounds of yarn in his freezer.
Penny was tasked with “yarn bombing” or “guerrilla knitting” a tree on Wenatchee Avenue for the Scintilla Project, a first-of-its-kind showcase for Wenatchee Valley artists coming Friday and Saturday.
The stitch was a half fisherman rib with an elastic fabric — good for stretching and wrapping around odd angles.
“It was a strategic choice so that I don’t have to do shaping,” Penny said. He added, “It makes the stripes kind of undulate and distort; sort of expose the contours of the tree.”
He’d ordered six pounds of a yellow, curry colored yarn, a half-pound of blue, a half-pound of red and a half-pound of pink. The problem was the yarn kept breaking in the knitting machine.
Enter, the freezer.
“So I put all seven pounds of yarn in my freezer and left it there for like five days — because it hydrates it,” Penny said. “The moisture from the freezer enters the yarn and makes it stretchier.”
But now, another problem.
Penny, a librarian with the North Central Regional Library, originally planned to weave the yarn into square sections over the course of a week. With a deadline looming, that wasn’t an option.
“So I actually ended up doing the work I planned to do in a week, in two days,” Penny said.
Sleep wasn't an option, either.
“I got like five hours of sleep in 48 hours,” Penny said. “But it worked. It came together.”
On Oct. 22, Penny, artist Yev Tybakov and Scintilla coordinator Karen Dawn Dean affixed all 7.5 pounds of yellow, blue, red and pink yard to a tree outside Mela Coffee Roast Co. on Wenatchee Avenue. They dubbed it the “Scintilla Tree.”
Penny learned during installation he has a fear of heights. Tybakov did most of the higher work.
“He’s pretty incredible,” Penny said. “He’s very meticulous.”
All in all, it took Penny about 10 hours to weave the yarn panels — he used a computerized semi-industrial knitting machine for that — and another four hours to install.
The Scintilla Tree art project is expected to stay in place until mid-November. To learn more about the Scintilla Project visit facebook.com/amplify.the.creative.