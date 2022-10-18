LOS ANGELES — A jury on Tuesday convicted Paul Flores in the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, ending a more than two-decade mystery that both captivated and outraged the Central Coast college town.

Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder even though authorities never found Smart’s body, an oversight long considered a stumbling block in the case.



