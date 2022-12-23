PARIS — A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, prompting violent protests in nearby streets as night fell.

President Emmanuel Macron said France's Kurdish community had been the target of a heinous attack. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners.



