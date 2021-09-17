WENATCHEE — A federal judge has approved a $3 million settlement between Stemilt Ag Services and more than 1,100 H-2A workers.
The lawsuit alleged the company, a Wenatchee-based subsidiary of Stemilt Growers, violated the Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination. In the lawsuit, workers said they felt threatened if they did not meet work demands.
“They were routinely threatened that if they received three written warnings, they would be fired, returned to Mexico without expenses paid, and banned from future employment,” a Columbia Legal Services press release said after the lawsuit was filed last summer.
The H-2A workers were also uncompensated for the time they spent waiting before and after the work day, which was about a half hour each time.
In the lawsuit, filed by Columbia Legal Services in July 2020, workers said they were afraid of potential retaliation if they did not meet Stemilt Ag standards.
“The workers allege that Stemilt violated federal anti-trafficking laws by threatening to terminate and blacklist H-2A workers from future employment in the United States if they did not meet unlawful daily production standards,” the lawsuit said. “This practice caused H-2A workers to believe they would suffer serious economic harm unless they submitted to Stemilt’s labor demands.”
As part of the settlement, Stemilt Ag did not admit to any wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. approved the settlement on Sept. 9.
Stemilt Ag Services employs H-2A workers in nearly 40 orchards statewide. The H-2A visa allows foreign citizens to work in the country temporarily. Stemilt Ag Services employed around 1,100 H-2A workers in 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Columbia Legal Services and Keller Rohrback filed the class action lawsuit on behalf of Gilberto Gómez García, Jonathan Gómez Rivera, Omar Palma Renteria and other workers who worked for Stemilt Ag for nearly three years.
A quarter of the $3 million settlement will cover attorney fees, while the remaining money will be divided between those employed by Stemilt AG Services.
Eligible workers were employed as hand harvesters, pruners, pickers, thinners or farm workers from 2015 to 2018. The money will be allocated based on the number of hours they were worked during the three year time period.
Money from the lawsuit that goes unclaimed will be distributed to the Northwest Justice Project, which provides legal services to low-income families in the state. An earlier settlement was rejected partially because unclaimed money would have been returned to Stemilt Ag.
That settlement, rejected by a judge in February 2021, would have paid workers a total of about $80,000. Columbia Legal Services objected, saying the amount was too low.
In the new settlement agreement, the three original plaintiffs will also receive an additional $6,000 as part of the settlement. Eligible workers must have filed a settlement claim form by Sept. 9, 2021. Once they receive their check, they will have 180 days to either deposit or cash the check.