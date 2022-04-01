MINNEAPOLIS — The plan for the South Carolina Gamecocks was simple during Friday’s Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals: make the game as difficult for Hailey Van Lith as possible.
“They did a really good job of making it hard for me to even get the ball,” said the former Cashmere Bulldog during a post-game press conference. The Cardinals fell to the Gamecocks by a final of 72-59. “I needed to get going a little earlier and be more aggressive, especially off a pick and roll. But they did a good job of executing their game plan with me, and I will take that and learn from it.”
If her grueling summer workout routine, her extra post-practice sessions with dad Corey or her play throughout the season are any indication, Friday’s defeat will indeed be an opportunity for growth.
The game was the latest chapter in a basketball journey that’s taken Van Lith to four Washington State high school basketball tournaments, caught the attention of the late-basketball legend Kobe Bryant and brought her to Louisville after being named a top recruit in the 2020 cycle, among other accomplishments.
Friday brought an end to a season that saw Van Lith average a team-high 14.4 points. She took her game to another level in the tournament, averaging 21.5 points in four games entering Friday.
Against South Carolina, Van Lith finished with nine points on 4-11 shooting. She chipped in nine rebounds and three assists, and Louisville’s Head Coach said Jeff Walz had high praise for her in a post-game press conference.
“She comes up with nine boards tonight. I love coaching her. The kid’s going to be an All-American next year, at least she should be,” he said, “there’s no question in my mind, for what she’s down through our ACC regular season and then this NCAA tournament.”
But there’s a simple reason the Gamecocks have been ranked the top team in the country the entire season: they’re good at basketball, too, and they know how to disrupt a team.
For much of the night, Van Lith, listed at 5’7”, was defended by much taller opponents, including Brea Beal, listed at 6’1”, which made easy looks few and far between and scoring opportunities challenging to come by.
In the press conference, Van Lith said the size difference played a role early on before the team adapted.
“I would say in that first quarter, it did affect us,” she said. The first quarter resulted in a 17-10 deficit for Louisville. “But I think after that, we adjusted pretty well.”
Van Lith scored her first points with 1:46 left in the first half after a defensive rebound. She finished the first half with two points in 1-3 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three turnovers. Van Lith's three turnovers all came in the first quarter.
Only a Sophomore, she will likely have more bites at the apple in future seasons. But entering next year as an upperclassman will come with more responsibilities, something she and her coach say she’s ready for.
“They taught me how to be a leader, and the team needed me to do that,” Van Lith said, flanked on stage by seniors Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith. “I think after the Miami loss, we didn’t really have anyone that could, just like, pull the team together and like, get us all going, they taught me to be that person. And I think that them being willing to look at me and tell me that they needed me to be that for us to get to this spot as a team, is really big time. And I think that’s why they’re pros.”
Both Engstler and Smith could be taken early in this year’s WNBA draft, something Van Lith said she looks forward to celebrating. Walz said that when Van Lith’s time in Louisville comes to an end, he envisions a similar path to professional basketball.
“She’s just going to continue to do what she does. She’s in the gym, she works on her game, she continues to improve her skill set. I thought her leadership really just took off this season, she’s really embraced that,” he said. “When her time comes, there’s no question in my mind that she’s going to have a long pro career.”
