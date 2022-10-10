PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police confront the gangs, without saying that the United Nations itself should lead such a force. No countries have yet stepped forward to offer personnel.



