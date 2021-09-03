WENATCHEE — A handful of the more than 4,600 employees at Confluence Health and Cascade Medical have resigned over the state's mandate requiring all private healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
To meet the Oct. 18 vaccination deadline, employees must get the first injection of two-shot Moderna vaccine by Sept. 6 or the Pfizer vaccine by Sept. 13. They could get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by as late as Oct. 4.
About 250 Confluence employees have also asked for an exemption to the mandate for religious and/or medical reasons.
Confluence Health has accepted four resignations out of 4,400 employees across all its branches, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson. One of the resignations was a position involved in direct patient care but none were physicians, he said.
Cascade Medical in Leavenworth staffs a total of 235 and has accepted three resignations as of Sept. 2, according to Clint Strand, Cascade Medical spokesperson.
"We are confident the resignations will not adversely affect patient care for the communities we serve," Strand said in an email. About 84% of the staff at Cascade Medical are fully vaccinated, he said.
Lake Chelan Health has not received any formal resignations as of Sept. 3, said Agustin Benegas, communications manager, in an email.
Information on staff resignations was not immediately available from Columbia Valley Community Health, the other major healthcare provider in the region.
Unvaccinated healthcare workers who do not plan on resigning have either requested a medical or religious exemption or need to begin COVID-19 vaccinations soon to qualify as fully vaccinated by the Oct. 18 deadline.
The state Department of Health says considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical and religious exemptions can be requested for "sincerely held religious beliefs" or disabilities that include certain medical conditions like experiencing a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose or part of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Sept. 2, Confluence Health has received 250 medical and/or religious exemptions which will all be individually reviewed, Canning said in an email.
Cascade Medical is addressing 11 exemption requests, Strand said.
The process is unwieldy and requires a significant amount of time and resources which likely means that all of the exemption requests will not be processed by Oct. 4.
"In accordance with Governor Inslee’s mandate language, those who are unvaccinated will need to go on a personal leave of absence until the process is completed or the person is fully vaccinated," Canning said in an email.
Even if an exemption is approved, staff will likely need to work from home due to the current high levels of COVID-19 and the risks associated with being unvaccinated, according to Canning.
If working from home is not possible, then the employee would have to take an unpaid leave of absence until either the employee is fully vaccinated, the pandemic ends, or Inslee modifies the proclamation, according to Canning.