LONDON — Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent said.

Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough" to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker," as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.