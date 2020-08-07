200809-newslocal-harvest.JPG
Chelan County PUD employee Gabino Sanchez uses an aquatic weed harvester to remove Eurasian milfoil from the swimming area at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park south of East Wenatchee on Wednesday. The plant is noxious weed that grows near docks and beaches and is cut each year because it’s a hazard for boaters and swimmers, according to PUD spokeswoman Rachel Hansen. 

Mike Bonnicksen

bonnicksen@wenatcheeworld.com