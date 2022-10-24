US-NEWS-WEINSTEIN-GET

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles Oct. 4. Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. 

 TNS/Etienne Laurent

LOS ANGELES — The worlds of politics and Hollywood collided Monday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom as the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein began.

A prosecutor from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office launched into an opening statement with an account of how Weinstein allegedly raped Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, who worked as an actress in the early 2000s.



